HULU SELANGOR, May 9 — PKR deputy information chief Datuk R. Ramanan has advised the Indian community to be responsible citizens by participating in the democratic process to elect a new representative in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election this Saturday.

He said the community should not be swayed by sentiments instigated by certain parties who called on them to boycott the by-election.

“We in Malaysia are at peace with each other, we can coexist..but what surprises me is that among our own (Indian) community, (we’re) from the same community, but they are trying to create division. This is very disappointing and disgusting,” he said here today.

He made the remarks after attending the briefing session on the Financing Scheme for Indian Community Entrepreneurs (SPUMI)/SPUMI Goes Big by the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) here.

Advertisement

The KKB by-election sees a four-cornered contest involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

In another development, Ramanan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, reminded the Indian community to take advantage of the SPUMI Goes Big initiative, which has received an additional allocation of RM30 million to empower entrepreneurs.

He said 21 applications were received since the initiative was announced on April 3, with six applications approved involving a total financing amount of RM250,000. — Bernama

Advertisement