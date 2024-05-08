KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Communications Ministry will focus on expanding Malaysian film industry throughout the South-east Asian market before venturing further afield, its minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

His observations showed that the South-east Asian film industry has huge potential based on the population of the region.

“Isn’t it better if a Malaysian film can be shown throughout South-east Asia? Malaysia has 33 million people... those who watch films are between 10 and 12 million.

“Imagine our film shown throughout South-east Asia with its population of 660 million. I feel this is a big market. We also want to watch other films in this region and maybe we can call this the Road to Asean,” he told reporters after the special screening of Sheriff: Narko Integriti here tonight, adding that to realise this dream, his ministry would review the Digital Content Fund to develop the country’s film industry.

He also said that his ministry has instructed the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) to have a meeting with its strategic partners in the region, including film distributors, and to invite speakers so that the government’s efforts and aim towards Asean Cinema is achieved.

“My hope is that we can invite them all before the end of the year when Malaysia takes over the Asean chairmanship.

“We will forward the positive and good results of such discussions in the context of Asean,” he added. — Bernama

