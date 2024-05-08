PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — All ministers have been urged to adopt a village as soon as possible, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recommendation, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesperson, stated that this initiative aims to delve into local issues and address the various problems faced by the residents.

He said Anwar had stressed the matter in today’s Cabinet meeting and it was well received by all members.

“The prime minister requested for this effort be accelerated. Adopting a village means that a minister will strive to examine and obtain reports on the overall development of that village.

“He (Anwar) hopes that ministers can adopt a village, no matter if it is their own village or not, but with the intention to understand the issues faced by the residents, and assisting to resolve as many issues as possible,” he said at a press conference here today.

During a recent monthly assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department, Anwar urged Cabinet members and department heads to propose the names of villages they would represent as soon as possible to aid in efforts to uplift the standard of living of the residents, especially the poor.

The proposal was put forth by Anwar on March 21, when he spoke at the 2024 Malaysia Madani Executive Talk Programme for Civil Servants.

In another development, Fahmi said aspects of governance and integrity in public service administration would be extended to the agencies and companies established under ministries to enhance overall management.

“This follows the recent launch of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028. This is because it was found that the governance aspect at the ministry level is at a satisfactory level, but we want to ensure that these aspects are also pursued at the agency and subsidiary levels, including GLCs (government-linked companies),” he said.

NACS 2024-2028, launched by Anwar yesterday, focuses on the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts. It is a vital component of Malaysia’s reform agenda, which outlines the core strategies to prevent corruption. — Bernama