JAKARTA, April 28 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin arrived in Jakarta today for his inaugural official working visit to Indonesia since assuming the position.

During the two-day visit starting tomorrow, he is scheduled to meet with the republic’s Defence Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday.

According to his Facebook post, tomorrow’s agenda begins with a visit to the subsidiary of Pharmaniaga Bhd, PT Millennium Pharmacon International Tbk, followed by a meeting with the Malaysian diaspora.

According to a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, Mohamed Khaled and his delegation arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, around 3pm local time.

He was welcomed by the Permanent Lecturer of the Defence Strategy Campaign Programme at Universitas Pertahanan Indonesia, Major General Jhonny Djamaris, and Head of Area Management Defence Strategic Installation Agency, Ministry of Defence Brigadier General Sudaryanto.

According to the ministry, the meeting between Mohamed Khaled and Prabowo will discuss several strategic issues in the defence sector.

The ministers met in Kuala Lumpur on April 4 and agreed to strengthen regional stability, the ministry said. — Bernama