SHAH ALAM, April 24 — An unemployed man was sentenced to six years’ jail and three strokes of whipping by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to seriously injuring a woman and her son by using a parang.

In meting out the sentence, Judge Norazlin Othman said P. Suzendran, 27, should be appropriately punished for his action although his guilty plea had saved the court time.

“However, the court has considered the factor of frequency in robbery cases and besides, your act was cruel,” she said.

Suzendran attacked the 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son at a fast-food chain outlet in Kota Kemuning here at 7am on March 27 this year, inflicting hand and head injuries on them.

Advertisement

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping on conviction.

He was charged with committing the offence together with A. Alagendran and S. Sathiyakumar, both aged 39.

However, they pleaded not guilty when charged in court yesterday.

Advertisement

In separate proceedings, Norazlin ordered Suzendran to be jailed for three years and given one stroke of whipping after he pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store in Section 23 here of RM115 at 5.25am on April 11 this year.

The offence under Section 392 of the Penal Code is punishable with up to 14 years in jail and a fine or whipping.

The judge ordered him to serve the two jail terms consecutively. — Bernama