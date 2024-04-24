KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — An unemployed man was sentenced to one year in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today after pleading guilty to three charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and mischief against three individuals two months ago.

The confession of Muhammad Azrol Hisyam A’sri, 29, was recorded before Magistrate Aina Azahra Ariffin.

The court imposed a three-month prison sentence for the assault, four months for the criminal intimidation, and one year for the mischief, with all sentences ordered to run concurrently from the date of arrest on February 28.

The accused was charged with assaulting food deliveryman Shafik Ahmad Kassim, 27, by punching his chest at 11.30pm on February 21 at a condominium in Sentul here.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine of up to RM4,000, or both, upon conviction.

The second charge involved intimidating Shafik Ahmad and a senior citizen who witnessed the incident, Amatus Ombongod @ Vitus, 60, while the third charge was for denting a vehicle owned by Wanazlina Idaham Merican, 53, causing a loss of RM2,000, at the same location and time.

The criminal intimidation charge was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both, while the mischief charge was under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Simret Singh from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama