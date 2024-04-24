LUMUT, April 24 — No words could describe how proud Mohd Termizi Abdul Ghani, 68, and his wife, Hasnah Yasim, 67, felt when their son chose to become a hero to defend the country.

He said although their son, Warrant Officer II TMK Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi died when two helicopters crashed at the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) base here yesterday, their family was proud that he died while carrying out his duty for the country.

Although she is filled with sorrow every time she thinks of Mohd Shahrizan, Hasnah has accepted his demise as fate.

“He was our eldest and joined the Navy, followed by the third and sixth siblings, who joined the army.

“Although he died while on duty and not on the battlefield, we admire his determination to always sacrifice for the country... he is our hero,” she said when met by reporters at her home today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Termizi described Mohd Shahrizan as a good, responsible and caring son who was well-liked by all, including his colleagues.

“He was supposed to end his service in the Navy after serving for over 20 years but he managed to get it extended for five more years.

“He told us that many of his friends would end their services next year and he was among those eligible to continue serving but I guess it’s not meant to be for my son,” he said.

In the 9.32am incident yesterday, 10 TLDM personnel were killed when two helicopters — a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM) and a Fennec — crashed in Lumut while conducting a third rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day, scheduled to be held this Saturday.

The eldest of seven siblings, Mohd Shahrizan had served over 20 years with the TLDM and had just completed a course for promotion to the post of Warrant Office I.

Mohd Shahrizan left behind wife Noor Ain Mohammad Ariffin, 41, and children Nurul Shahfiqah, 21, Nurul Shahfizah, 20, and Nurul Shahfirul, 15. — Bernama