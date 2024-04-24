IPOH, April 24 — A mainstream media practitioner has lodged a police report against a social media user for allegedly making insensitive comments regarding the crash of two helicopters during a rehearsal flight at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Lumut yesterday.

Wat Kamal Abas, 51, said such action was considered excessive and did not respect the sensitivity of the families still grieving over the loss of their loved ones in the tragedy.

“A social media user named Saifuddin Shafik commented with the words ‘Just at rehearsal stage and already got killed. Didn’t even get a chance to fight’ on account X yesterday.

“Such rude words should not have been uttered when many citizens, especially the families of the victims, are in mourning due to the loss of their family members,” he said after filing the report at the Kerian district police headquarters here.

Advertisement

Wat Kamal said this matter should not be taken lightly as it can have various negative impacts on society.

All 10 personnel on board were killed after a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec helicopter crashed at 9.32am. — Bernama

Advertisement