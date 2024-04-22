PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The proposal to establish a Health Service Commission will be referred to the Cabinet, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

Speaking to reporters after launching the 2023 Annual Report of Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) here today, he said the Health Ministry is in the final stages of research regarding the commission’s establishment.

“I hope that we will be able to announce this matter soon; certainly, it has to be referred to the Cabinet if it is to be included in the Cabinet notes or memorandum,” he said.

“...this matter (establishment of the commission) will be brought up because it is one of the things we mentioned in the manifesto,” he added.

Dzulkefly said establishing the Health Service Commission is aimed at reforming the health sector and is part of the manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15).

In GE15, Pakatan Harapan, through its manifesto, proposed the establishment of the Health Service Commission to address issues concerning contract doctors and strengthen the management of human resources, appointments, training and career development of healthcare personnel.

The Hartal Doktor Kontrak Movement (HDK) has been urging the government to establish the Health Service Commission and Health Reform Commission as soon as possible. — Bernama

