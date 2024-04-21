KUALA SELANGOR, April 21 — The Ministry of Health enforcement team should be more tactical in curbing the activities of foreign vendors selling food with questionable hygiene, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said MoH enforcement officers must identify the modus operandi of these foreign traders so that more effective actions can be taken when necessary.

He said the issue of foreign street food vendors plying their trade in popular spots in the city, which has gained attention recently, can serve as a lesson on the importance of taking more effective actions before conducting on-site inspections.

“We went there to take action, but MoH officers found that they were no longer at the location,” he said when met after the Aidilfitri open house for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency here today.

He was asked about the ministry’s actions regarding a viral video showing the activities of foreign street food vendors that have raised concerns among netizens.

Dzulkefly said the ministry has also identified their modus operandi and will tighten monitoring to stop the activities.

A 23-second video on the foreign street food vendors’ activities believed to be operating near the Al-Bukhary Mosque in Jalan Hang Tuah, Kuala Lumpur, went viral on social media recently, sparking reactions from netizens, who were dissatisfied with the perceived oversight of the enforcement system of the authorities.

In another development, Dr Dzulkefly said MoH will cooperate with the Ministry of Education to review the standard operating procedure (SOP) for outdoor activities in schools to prevent any untoward incidents.

He said that the incident involving the death of a 14-year-old male student in Negeri Sembilan during a cross-country activity hosted by his school on April 19 necessitates comprehensive SOP to serve as a guideline for all parties in the future. — Bernama