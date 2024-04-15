KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Police will introduce electric scooters to enhance security patrols at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after yesterday’s shooting, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Hussein said this will be the first time that police in Malaysia will use the scooters.

“We’ll be getting these scooters soon. With these scooters, the police can respond faster and patrol areas more efficiently.

“This is one of the methods the police will adopt soon,” he told reporters after a handover ceremony for the new KLIA police chief.

Hussein also said that police did not engage with the 38-year-old shooter to avoid escalating the situation and endangering members of the public in the vicinity.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police managed to arrest the suspect in Kota Baru, Kelantan, this afternoon.

In the incident at 1.30am yesterday, the man opened fire twice at Terminal 1 in KLIA, hitting and wounding his wife’s bodyguard.

Police previously said the apparent motive was murder.