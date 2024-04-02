KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a businessman over the delivery of 21 units of imported used cars six years ago.

Nur Luzianna Mohd Ramalan, 36, was charged with cheating Abdul Wahab S Mohd Mydin, 55, by deceiving the man into believing that she could provide the cars, thus prompting him to make a payment of RM1,409,000 into two bank accounts belonging to her.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in a shopping centre at Brickfields here between June 6, 2018 and February 28, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the woman, who is two months pregnant with her fourth child, bail of RM15,000 with one surety and also ordered her to surrender her passport to the court and to report herself once a month at a nearby police station.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak prosecuted, while lawyer Luqman Hakim Azhar represented the accused.

The court set May 2 for mention. — Bernama

