KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will charge a businessman bearing the title of “Tan Sri” tomorrow as part of its investigation into a company managing the government’s vehicle fleet.

According to The Star, a source said the agency has already interviewed several key witnesses including a former finance minister as well as individuals from the company.

The report said the company was awarded the contract worth RM4.5 billion for a period of 15 years between 2022 and 2035.

The Star reported MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim as confirming that the man would be brought to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow to be charged.

Advertisement

The MACC in January raided the home of the Tan Sri for its investigation into the vehicle fleet supply and management contract.

Advertisement