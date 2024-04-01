ALOR GAJAH, April 1 — The Melaka government has no intention to give further incentives to the state’s civil servants in conjunction with this Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said a special financial assistance of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM2,000 was announced during the presentation of Budget 2024 last year.

“The process of withdrawing government money can’t be done in the morning and be completed in the afternoon.

“So we will see first, but I think when we announced at the time (presentation) of the Budget (2024) on that day for civil servants, (that the aid) will be enough to cover the needs of this Raya,” he said at Umno Masjid Tanah’s breaking of fast and presentation of donations at Masjid Tanah here today.

When presenting the Melaka Budget 2024 last year, Ab Rauf said the special assistance will be distributed to all state civil servants in February and March this year. — Bernama

