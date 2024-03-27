KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Melaka police arrested a 68-year-old workshop owner yesterday for allegedly making death threats against Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh over his comments on the sale of controversial socks at a KK convenience mart.

Melaka Tengah police chief assistant commissioner Christopher Patit said that the suspect was detained in Bukit Duyong, in the Kandang area on the same day that a police report was filed by a member of the public.

The suspect was, however, released on police bail shortly after his statement was taken for health reasons.

It is understood that the police report was lodged by a 62-year-old retired state Education Department clerk who was at the workshop on March 20 having his car repaired when he heard the remarks made towards Dr Akmal, who is also the Merlimau assemblyman.

According to Patit, the suspect had uttered the words: “Ketua Pemuda Umno Malaysia banyak lebih lebih dalam isu KK Mart, satu hari dia pasti kena tembak kasi mati” (Umno Youth Chief is going overboard on the KK Super Mart issue, one day, he will be surely gunned down).”

“The complainant remained silent at the time and did not engage with the man but was concerned by the suspect’s threatening words and for the safety of the assemblyman,” he added.

Yesterday, the retiree decided to contact Dr Akmal to advise him to lodge a police report on the threat.

Dr Akmal also lodged a police report on the same issue at Jasin police headquarters at 5.30pm on the same day.

Based on initial investigations, the suspect admitted expressing dissatisfaction to the complainant regarding statements made by Dr Akmal about the KK Mart issue.

Investigations are still ongoing under Section 506 of the Penal Code.