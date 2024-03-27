KANGAR, March 27 — Agro Madani sales recorded a turnover of RM33.5 million, involving 1,617 sales events nationwide until yesterday.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) board member Mohamad Sofee Razak said 852,000 consumers have benefited from the sales so far, saving up to RM10 million.

“A total of 20,700 entrepreneurs participated in Agro Madani sales nationwide until yesterday,” he told reporters after the Fama “Sentuhan Kasih Ramadan” tour programme 1445H at Nurul Iman Mosque, Kurong Batang, here today.

Also present were Fama Perlis director Mohd Anzara Azizan and Perlis grand imam Ustaz Ahmad Sirajuddin Abdul Satar.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sofee said more than 500 selected asnaf (tithe recipients) in Perlis received assistance in the form of necessities through the tour programme in collaboration with the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) and Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

“The programme aims to liven up and take advantage of this holy month of Ramadan and encourage Fama entrepreneurs to share their blessings in social service with the cooperation of MAIPs for implementation in selected mosques in Perlis,” he said. — Bernama

