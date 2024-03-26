PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri today urged for calm in the country, after a firebombing attempt at a KK Mart outlet in Perak became the latest development in the “Allah” socks controversy.

The Islamist party leader said that while the socks incident was significant to the Muslim community, it should not be allowed to jeopardise Malaysia’s multiracial harmony.

“The socks issue should be looked through a wider scope. In PAS, we don't just look at the Allah issue, but on how to respect other religion as well. In a country that lives in harmony, you have to be careful when talking about sensitive issues.

“In Islam, we are not allowed to insult other people's religion. That is why we deal with it, we discuss it with knowledge and also judicial process,” he said today in a breaking fast event between Selangor PAS and the press, here.

Ab. Halim also advised against playing up the issue for political mileage.

Earlier today, it was reported that a man driving a dark-coloured vehicle with the red sticker of delivery company Lalamove threw Molotov cocktail at a KK Mart branch in Bidor.

Perak police chief CP Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the store’s closed-circuit television footage showed that the man stopped his vehicle along the store at around 5.35am today and threw a glass bottle suspected of containing kerosene oil inside the shop before fleeing the area.

Also today, the founder and group executive chairman of KK Group that owns the KK Mart convenience store chain, and his wife, were charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, over the sale of socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed on them at one of KK Mart’s outlets in Selangor.