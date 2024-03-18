KOTA KINABALU, March 18 — Parti Warisan’s permanent chairman Datuk Karim Bujang has left the party and joined Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

The senior politician handed over his membership application form to Gagasan Rakyat’s President Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at SICC on Sunday.

Also present to witness the handing over of the application form were Gagasan Rakyat’s Deputy President Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, the party’s vice presidents Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Datuk Masiung Banah, its Secretary General Datuk Mohd Razali Razi, Information Chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan and Treasurer Datuk Haji Gulamhaidar Khan Bahadar.

Karim joined Warisan in 2018 and contested for the 2020 Kimanis by-election. He lost to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin Datuk Mohamad Alamin. — The Borneo Post

