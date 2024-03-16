BAGAN DATUK, March 16 — The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) assures that the price of fish throughout the country is generally still under control and that the supply is also sufficient throughout Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said that at this time there is dumping of various species of fish after the North-east Monsoon season ended.

“So, fishermen are now enjoying a good harvest with fish supply now in season.

“LKIM also provides stock of frozen fish through the Q’Fish method which is sold at a very reasonable price. LKIM in collaboration with private companies has a supply of 1,590 metric tons of fresh frozen fish in preparation for the Aidilfitri festival season next month,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after delivering school assistance in conjunction with the LKIM-BHPetrol Fishermen’s Back to School Madani Programme for the Regional Fishermen’s Association (Hilir Perak) at Dewan Dato’ Mohammad Jamrah, Sungai Sumun here today.

A total of 100 students comprising children of fishermen received school supplies such as uniform, school shoes, water bottle and stationery with an estimate of each person receiving an allocation amounting to RM150.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz warned traders not to take advantage by raising the price of fish at will to the detriment of consumers.

“When the supply of fish is plentiful, the price of fish should be low. So, I am warning the traders not to arbitrarily increase the price of fish.

“We also expect monitoring from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living so that fish prices are under control and stable.

“I am confident in the commitment and agenda of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the chairman of the National Livelihood Action Council (NACCOL) who always wants the well-being of the people in this country to be preserved.

“...the sufficient food supply together with the collaboration of the ministries involved will assure a sufficient supply of food or fish and then keep prices under control,” he said. — Bernama