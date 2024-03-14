KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Ministry of Health (KKM) found an increasing trend in vaping or the use of electronic cigarettes, including among women, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said this was the outcome of a comprehensive study being carried out by the ministry, with the study also providing prevalence data on vaping.

He said the prevalence data showed there has been an increase in the prevalence of vaping, and among women.

“For the 2017 data, the prevalence was 2.8 (per cent) and in 2022, the prevalence showed an increase of 6.2 per cent,” he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) who wanted to know the government’s plans to improve the advocacy program to curb smoking and vaping and whether the Ministry of Health has conducted a comprehensive study on the triggers of smoking or vaping habits.

According to Lukanisman, the government plans to create a packaging plan to be enforced as a standard for the sale of cigarette and vaping products.

“(For example) the vape specification issued by the Ministry of Health, such as the form that can be sold by the industry, and campaigns to curb smoking and vaping activities will start with the cooperation of the Ministry of Education to inculcate awareness from an early stage so that children can reject the activity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said the Health Ministry has carried out 129 engagements with non-governmental organisations and local authorities (PBT) to discuss policies or appropriate enforcement policies to curb smoking activities in open areas.

“That is one of the steps taken by the Ministry of Health... in addition, the Ministry of Health will implement enforcement as often as possible by cooperating with local authorities to help curb the problem of smoking in open areas,” he said.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) who wanted to know the best mechanism for the public to report individuals smoking in prohibited areas. — Bernama