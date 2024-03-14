KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The rise of the Khawarij and Takfiri ideologies in our country has become alarming, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

To address this issue, he said the government is taking measures to curb the spread of these ideologies.

“We are actively monitoring Islamic teachings, conducting lectures and religious classes in public places like mosques and surau and also on social media, to promote unity and prevent deviation from the teachings of Ahl al-Sunnah wal Jamaah,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Khawarij ideology involves condemning any government perceived as “oppressive”, while Takfiri ideology involves easily accusing others of apostasy.

Advertisement

Mohd Na’im said the government would ensure that the teachings of Ahl al-Sunnah wal Jamaah are firmly established and comprehended by the Muslim community.

He highlighted that if any religious speakers introduce confusing topics that threaten unity, they will receive a warning from the Mufti department and their teaching licences may be revoked if they don’t adhere to regulations.

“The government’s aim is for Malaysian Muslims to follow Ahl al-Sunnah wal Jamaah and avoid labeling fellow Muslims as disbelievers simply due to differences in opinions,” he said.

Advertisement

On another note, Mohd Na’im said the special committee to study issues related to the competencies of the State Legislative Assembly in enacting Islamic laws would present a report on their findings and recommendations within six months to a year.

The report would be presented to the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), and the Conference of Rulers for approval before being tabled at the Cabinet meeting.

“We urge all parties to remain patient and allow the Special Committee to carry out its study and present their recommendations and perspectives on all arising issues.

He said the the public should not worry about the impact of the Nik Elin Zurina case on Shariah courts as it would not affect their authority or the Shariah laws in different states. — Bernama