KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has never provided any recognition to any party offering solemnisation packages in Thailand as advertised on social media.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said claims associating Jakim with these packages are false as they clearly contradict Jakim’s role in ensuring the Islamic community adheres to the laws and regulations.

“For example, if polygamous marriage is conducted in Thailand as part of a package, the validity of that marriage status may be questioned.

“According to the law, couples who marry in Thailand are required to register (their marriage with the religious authorities) upon their return to the country... but it must be noted, there are provisions under Section 12 (2) read together with Section 40 (2) of the state Islamic Family Law Enactments,” he said.

Advertisement

Mohd Na’im spoke to reporters after distributing iftar meals to the employees of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) at Wisma Bernama here today.

Mohd Na’im was referring to wedding service packages in Thailand advertised on Facebook, claiming to be “recognised by Jakim and the Malaysian government”.

Earlier, he spent about 20 minutes mingling with the Bernama staff before distributing iftar meal packs to them.

Advertisement

Also present were Bernama chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Services) Nasriah Darus. — Bernama