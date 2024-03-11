KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The organising of knowledge-sharing or religious events during Ramadan must be made in compliance with the regulations set by state religious authorities, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said.

He said this in a statement to remind all accredited Islamic preachers in the country to respect and uphold the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan, while at the same time, luring Muslims to enliven the mosques and surau with religious activities.

“The holy and blessed month of Ramadan should be filled with activities to build faith and cultivate a sense of accountability to Allah.

“Let us enliven this Ramadan by fasting, performing qiyam, solat tarawih and zikr, reading the Quran, giving alms and infaq, to strengthen our iman and taqwa and seeking forgiveness from Allah,” he said.

Advertisement

Mohd Na’im also called on Muslims to intensify prayers, perform solat hajat and recite Qunut Nazilah for the Palestinian people to be liberated from the grip of the Zionist regime of Israel, which has now killed more than 30,000 lives and injured more than 72,000 Muslims in Gaza.

“I would also like to remind Muslims in the country to practice moderation and avoid wasting food during iftar,” he added.

Yesterday, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that Muslims in Malaysia will start Ramadan fasting tomorrow. — Bernama

Advertisement