SEBUYAU, March 14 — The Sarawak Second Trunk Road (STR) project is expected to bring significant benefits to the state’s development process, notably by reducing travel times and improving access to remote interior areas.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said upon completion, the RM1.055 billion project is anticipated to reduce travel time between Sibu and Kuching to approximately three hours.

“Secondly, it will unlock vast interior hinterlands for income-generating economic activities,” he said after visiting the sites of the three STR road packages today.

He said the first package involved the construction of a road from Batang Samarahan to Batang Sadong, the construction of a major bridge crossing Batang Samarahan River (second package) and the road from Batang Sadong to Sebuyau/Batang Lupar Bridge (third package).

Advertisement

He said the Batang Samarahan-Batang Sadong Road, spanning 13.7 kilometres (km) and designed as a four-lane dual carriageway, along with the Batang Samarahan Bridge, is projected to cost RM530 million, with the completion target set for Feb 2027.

On the third package, Uggah who is also Sarawak infrastructure and port development minister said it involves a 28-km long two-lane single carriageway to cost RM525 million and is expected to be ready by April 2028.

He said his site visit today also aimed to ensure that the contractors complied with the “one month pledge/undertaking” of the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR). This pledge requires successful contractors to commence construction activities on-site within one month after being awarded the contracts.

Advertisement

Uggah emphasised that both his ministry and the State JKR must adopt a rigorous approach to ensure that all infrastructural projects are executed and delivered according to the agreed schedule.

“When projects are announced, the people expect them to be implemented according to the specified schedules,” he added. — Bernama