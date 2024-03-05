KUCHING, March 5 — The Kuching Port Authority’s (KPA) container handling productivity is expected to nearly double, with two new quay cranes going operational at Senari Port, Kuching.

Sarawak Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the cranes would raise the handling productivity from 26 Gross Moves Per Hour (GMPH) to 50 GMPH.

“With its advanced technology and capabilities, these cranes will enable us to handle larger vessels and cargo volumes with greater speed and precision,” he said when speaking at the cranes’ handing over ceremony at Senari Port today.

Uggah said the additional facilities at the port would enhance KPA’s competitiveness and attract more shipping lines and logistic providers.

He said the Sarawak government is investing in modern, energy-efficient machinery and equipment to reduce carbon footprint and minimise the environmental impact of port operations.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the construction of a new Roll-on Roll-off (RoRo) yard at Senari Port is progressing according to schedule.

“As of February 25, the actual physical progress of this project is at 49.19 per cent compared to the scheduled progress of 47.91 per cent.

“This project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. This project will enable Kuching Port to accommodate 2,500 vehicles at the Senari Terminal upon completion,” he added. — Bernama