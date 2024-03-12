KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Sabah state government are poised to develop a more comprehensive strategy to address the matter of foreign nationals in the state following the conclusion of the census on this group.

Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, stated that he and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, are chairing a joint committee known as the Foreign Nationals Management Committee for this purpose.

He clarified that, via this committee, the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department is presently conducting a census to precisely ascertain the presence of foreign nationals in the state, encompassing individuals holding various foreign registration cards.

Advertisement

“To formulate future measures, it must be based on accurate facts. So this task is being carried out by the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department, and later the Ministry of Home Affairs and Sabah state government will collaborate to plan the way forward,” he said during the Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was addressing a supplementary question from Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan), who sought information on the government’s measures to identify the current holders of IMM 13 passes, ensuring their compliance with the criteria set by the Immigration Department.

Vivian pointed out that there is an issue with the unauthorised sale of these passes on the black market after the original owners had passed away.

Advertisement

IMM 13 holders are permitted to reside in Sabah, including Labuan, according to the specified duration on the pass, and they can work in the state without a work permit (excluding jobs in the professional and public service sectors).

Saifuddin Nasution highlighted that challenges concerning foreign nationals in Sabah are notably complex, particularly given the presence of a community known as Pala’u, who reside in water villages, currently numbering in the tens of thousands, grappling with identity document issues.

“Some are from the Philippines and Indonesia. They have families here and face various circumstances. Non-governmental organisations are involved in the discussion of matters such as their education and access to healthcare.

“Sometimes, they give birth at a clinic or hospital, then leave without settling the bills, leaving their children behind. So, it is a very complex situation that we need to address one by one,” he said. — Bernama