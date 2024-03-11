JOHOR BARU, March 11 — Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd (CGPV) has denied a blogger’s claim that there have been 20 to 30 crocodile attack victims in Forest City in Iskandar Puteri, resulting in injuries and deaths.

In a statement today, CGPV said the report was baseless and malicious and that it would lead to a negative perception in the community, damage the company’s reputation and disrupt business operations.

“Forest City has never received a complaint of an attack, injury or death from the reptile in its eight years of operation. There is also no police report of the incident mentioned in the social media post,” the property developer said.

“Therefore, the company’s representative has filed a police report at the Tanjung Kupang Police Station. The company reserves the right to take legal action against those responsible,” it said.

CGPV also urged all social media users, content creators and influencers to check their sources of information before posting anything on the platforms.

Earlier, a 46-second video in Mandarin went viral showing a man, believed to be a local, being questioned by a Chinese man about a warning sign reading “Danger Crocodiles, No Swimming” in Forest City. — Bernama

