KALABAKAN, March 10 — A 57-year-old man who was reported missing yesterday after searching for clams with two of his family members here in Sungai Kalabakan was found dead early this morning.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jemishin Ujin said the victim, identified as Asmadi Harun, was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile.

His body was found at 4.30am by villagers from Kampung Sungai Ulu Kalabakan, about 500 metres from where the victim was last seen.

“Early this morning, villagers searched for the victim with three boats along Sungai Ulu Kalabakan,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action. The search operation ended at 10.45am today. — Bernama