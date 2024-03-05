KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters (MK ATM) has confirmed an incident involving a Malaysian Battalion 850-11 (Malbatt 850-11) vehicle being stopped by local residents in Beirut.

In a statement today, MK ATM said the incident occurred on February 29 at about 4.30pm (Lebanon time) when a convoy of two Malbatt 850-11 vehicles was en route to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) staging area near Rafik Hariri International Airport, Beirut.

“One of the vehicles involved, a Fitted For Radio Cendana Auto brand, along with five members of Malbatt 850-11, got separated from the convoy due to traffic congestion.

“The vehicle entered the Hay Al-Sellom area in Dahiyeh, South Beirut, to make a turn to return to the correct route,” the statement said.

However, while the vehicle was making the turn, a group of 15 to 20 local residents blocked the vehicle and demanded explanations from the members regarding their purpose for passing through the area as it is privately owned.

The statement said the residents also inspected the vehicle’s interior for specific purposes before allowing it to proceed with its task.

“No injuries to the members, loss of equipment, or damage to the vehicle occurred in the incident. This matter has also been referred to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“Malbatt 850-11 will continue its routine tasks as mandated by Unifil, and all parties are requested not to speculate on the incident,” it added.

Earlier, Lebanese media reports said a Unifil armoured vehicle is believed to have been detained by residents and handed over to Hezbollah fighters in the Hay al-Sellom area of Dahiyeh.

The Defence Security Asia (DSA) portal, citing Lebanese media, reported that the area in question is outside the Unifil operational area. — Bernama