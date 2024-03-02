KUCHING, March 2 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak has increased tonight with over 1,000 evacuees placed in eight temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in the southern areas of the state.

According to the report from the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), a total of 1,193 victims from 367 families are taking shelter in PPS, compared to 356 individuals from 121 families as of noon earlier today.

“The PPS in Kuching area include Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Dewan Masyarakat Stapok, SJK(C) Chung Hua Batu Kawa, SJK(C) Chung Hua Sungai Tengah, Dewan Taman Malihah.

“In addition, the PPS in Bau are Balai Raya Kampung Senibung and Dewan Kampung Segong, while PPS SK Pasir Tengah in Lundu,” the report stated. — Bernama

