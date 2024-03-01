GEORGE TOWN, March 1 — Penang police have successfully crippled a syndicate that forged various documents, especially United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) cards, after arresting 14 individuals, including 11 Rohingyas.

The syndicate, led by a 63-year-old Rohingya migrant, forged UNHCR cards and other documents and offered other services to their compatriots, earning hundreds of thousands of ringgit every month.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said police had conducted 16 raids in Seberang Prai Tengah and Seberang Prai Utara in Penang and Arau, Perlis since February 14.

“Police have arrested 11 Rohingya migrants, including three women, two men and a local woman, all aged between 18 and 63.

“A raid at the mastermind’s residence in Bukit Mertajam, led to a flat in Butterworth, which is document forging centre,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mohamed Usuf said police seized various equipment used to produce fake cards and documents, as well as 20 UNHCR cards, 13 Myanmar passports, eight temporary work visit passes, six Republic Union of Myanmar cards, four Malaysian driving licenses, and two Malaysia Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) cards, all of which were fake.

“We also confiscated 180 copies of vehicle ownership certificates, eight motorcycles, and three cars,” he said.

Mohamed Usuf said the mastermind has been in Malaysia for 10 years and admitted to selling 700 UNHCR cards at RM1,000 each to other Rohingyas in one year, earning RM700,000 for this service alone.

“The syndicate also charged between RM150 and RM1,000 for each of the services, depending on which service provided.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate, which has been active for two years, was providing services in Penang and Perlis,” he said in a press conference today.

He added that two of the 14 people arrested were the locals who own a total of 477 vehicles, 247 of which are registered in their names.

All those arrested have been remanded for 28 days under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007 since February 15 to assist in the investigation.

“We are also looking for a woman, identified as Sara Moghul Hussin in her 50s, whose last known address is in Bukit Mertajam, to come forward to assist us in the investigation,” he said. — Bernama