KOTA KINABALU, Feb 27 — Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin today handed over the letter of appointment to the new Chief Syarie Judge of Sabah, Ahadin Arinen, at Istana Seri Kinabalu here.

Ahadin, 53, who hails from the district of Keningau, began his term effective November 1 last year, replacing Alidin @ Ahmad Din Othman, who retired on June 19, 2023.

Ahadin began his service on October 1, 1996, in the Kota Kinabalu shariah officers joint service department, and holds a Master’s degree in Comparative Law from the International Islamic University (UIAM), earned in 2007.

He also graduated with a Diploma in Administration of Islamic Judiciary in 2001 and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Hons) from the same university.

Two other judges who received their letters of appointment were the Chief Registrar of the Sabah Syariah High Court, Suraya Ramlee, and Sabah Syariah High Court Judge (Tawau) Taherah Tahir.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Ruslan Muharam said two more vacancies for Shariah judges in the state would be filled soon to expedite pending Shariah-related matters.

“This will provide relief, especially to those awaiting the resolution of their respective cases,” he said. — Bernama