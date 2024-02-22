KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Kuala Lumpur has set up an Ops Sri PA task force to carry out fire safety inspections on 122 public housing blocks of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) that are over 30 years old.

Its director, Muhammad Salleh Abdul, said seven groups comprising 70 fire officers are tasked to inspect four zones involving 24 public housing blocks, in cooperation with DBKL, from today until February 29.

He said the fire department has also identified other public housing blocks besides the Sri Sabah 3A and SB public housing, including Sri Melaka and Sri Sarawak.

“Any findings or weaknesses identified will be notified, and immediate action is to be taken by the party responsible,” he said after launching the task force at the Sri Sabah Public Housing compound here today.

Advertisement

Muhammad Salleh said the main objective is to ensure that public housing meets the minimum fire safety requirements.

“We also want to ensure that the existing fire safety installation system is in working order and good condition, as well as improvements in fire safety based on the provisions of the current laws.

“The establishment of this task force is also a result of a series of fire incidents that occurred involving five housing units on the 17th floor of Block 70, Sri Sabah public housing on February 11,” he said, adding that it is also to devise proactive measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Advertisement

Muhammad Salleh said the forensic fire report related to the fire at the Sri Sabah flat has been completed and will be announced within two weeks.

“The report is ready, but we will officially inform the media later (because) it needs to be presented to the committee first,” he said. — Bernama