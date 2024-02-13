KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The fire that occurred on the 17th floor of Block 70 in the Sri Sabah Flats, Cheras last Sunday is believed to have originated from electrical wiring issues, said Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Muhammad Salleh Abdul.

He said the initial investigation found that the fire started in unit number three, subsequently denying claims that it was caused by fireworks.

“Our forensic investigation indicates a 90 per cent likelihood that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the distribution board (DB). We are verifying this as the main cause through technical testing.

“Meaning, it started there and spread to units two through six,” he told a press conference at the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Cheras here today.

In the incident, five residential units on the highest floor of Block 70 were destroyed in the fire, with no fatalities reported.

Muhammad Salleh also clarified that it was the hose reel system, not the fire hydrant, that could not be used.

In this regard, he said the JBPM would set up a task force to conduct thorough inspections at all flats under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s supervision to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The total loss is still under investigation and will be announced later, he added. — Bernama