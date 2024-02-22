KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Commercial Crimes Department (JSJK) has recorded 14,488 cheating cases involving investments over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2023, resulting in losses amounting to RM1.34 billion.

Bukit Aman JSJK director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said following the increase in the number of cases recorded, the JSJK has formed a collaboration with the Malaysian Securities Commission (SC) to combat such crimes that continue to increase.

Ramli said a discussion was held between JSJK and the SC today at the JSJK office in Bukit Aman together with SC Enforcement director Budiman Lutfi Mohamed and his delegation.

According to him, an understanding was reached, that of to form a mechanism that can enable the public to check the authenticity of any investment.

“For that, the SC has already developed a platform called ‘investment checker’ that can be accessed through the https://www.sc.com.my/investment-checker website to help the public check the investment schemes offered.

“Both agencies agreed to continue offering their commitment in combatting fraud by sharing information, expertise, investigation and operation,” he said in a statement tonight.

Ramli said JSJK believe the partnership can help promote effective investment schemes and curb investment fraud in the country. — Bernama

