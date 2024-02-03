KUANTAN, Feb 3 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil advised the public to exercise caution amidst the rising prevalence of online investment frauds and social media slander, to prevent being victimised by these deceptive practices.

“I’m concerned about this problem we are facing. One of the scams is a link to get RM500 in aid but when you click it something else appears. If you get a suspicious call from an unknown number, don’t answer. Please check first.

“Scammers always try to deceive us in the simplest way... don’t fall for it so easily,” he said at the Jiwa Madani programme at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Bukit Goh here today.

Also present were the Communications Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission head of the State Coordination Division, Bukhari Yahya, and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief (assuming duties of chief executive officer), Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Fahmi also suggested people watch RTM’s Biar Betul segment broadcast daily at 7.59pm or its TikTok version to get the latest and accurate information.

“Our problem is that when we provide speedier internet, slander can also reach us faster. That’s why RTM broadcasts ‘Biar Betul’ every night.

“This is to manage the slander that is prevalent daily. Because if a wrong perception arises, and is communicated to other people frequently, it worsens the situation... I have to convey this caution even if it is unpleasant to hear because scams are rampant. Be careful of scams and slander,” he said.

Fahmi then highlighted that one of the ministry’s priorities is internet access in schools and public institutions of higher education.

“I discussed the matter with the Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir...and certainly these issues will be prioritised this year,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi dedicated time to exploring the Rahmah Bergerak exhibition and sales booths as well as extending a warm welcome to the Felda Bukit Goh community during the programme. — Bernama