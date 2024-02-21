KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — Deputy Chief Minister II, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam called for the proceedings and verdicts of the Native Courts to be meticulously recorded and organised to establish the State Native Law Journal.

Joachim, who is also Sabah minister of local government and housing, emphasised this proposal due to the current scarcity of reference sources for Native Courts, with minimal inclusion in journals.

“It would be good if previous court decisions could be recorded and neatly stored as reference for future cases. This will undoubtedly help the higher courts in the event of an appeal from the Native Courts.

“Research and investigation must be systematically conducted to ensure that it is in line with the practices and customs of the Sabah Native Court,” he said in a statement after the closing ceremony of the Trial Procedures and Judgment Writing Course for Sabah district chiefs in Keningau today.

He mentioned that courses organised by the State Native Court Training Institute add value and have a positive impact on the overall service of the district chiefs.

Dr Joachim also reminded all parties involved to always dignify and empower the Native Courts as the earliest and oldest judicial institution in Sabah, on par with the Shariah Courts and the Civil Courts.

“It is an invaluable state treasure that will be inherited by future generations, ensuring that the cultural heritage and customs of the natives remain intact,” he said.

As a driver and catalyst for the development of the Native Court institution, he also urged the Sabah Native Affairs Department to remain committed and earnest in ensuring the efficient administration of the judicial system to foster a dynamic, sustainable, and resilient workforce. — Bernama