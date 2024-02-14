KOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — The Sabah state government said today it is setting up a native court judiciary department in an attempt to elevate native courts to be on equal footing with civil and Shariah courts.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the proposal to set up the department was a transformative move to dignify native laws and give prestige to the Ketua Adat or customary chiefs in the court.

“A special committee had been set up through the Sabah Native Affairs Council (MHEANS) to formulate, amend and revise related enactments and ordinances.

“The move will make the Native Courts be at par with the Civil Courts and Shariah Courts,” he said at a leadership course for customary chiefs at the Bajau Samah Cultural Centre in Kampung Lok Batik, Tuaran.

Native courts in the state have jurisdiction over disputes over the native communities. Some include land disputes while others are of more personal nature.

The structure, organisation and nature of its proceedings have come under scrutiny. Among the issues was that native chiefs who presided over such proceedings were sometimes political appointees and some meted out judgements without any legal background or knowledge.

A total of 258 customary chiefs comprising three district chiefs, 20 native chiefs, 40 native chief representatives, 194 village heads and a Kapitan from Pantai Dalit, Sulaman, Tamparuli and Kiulu took part in a leadership course today.

Hajiji said the Ketua Adat has a significant responsibility in the effort to enhance social prosperity and native customs, which has a positive impact on the local community.

“The Ketua Adat can play a strategic role in guiding, supporting and encouraging the empowerment of the local community allowing them to contribute to the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya agenda,” he said.

The course was aimed at equipping them with knowledge and understanding of the state’s native customary laws.

“I hope the participants will put into practice all the knowledge acquired during the course in their respective areas. Your role as the Ketua Adat and village head is becoming more challenging, hence requiring sound leadership and wisdom to create a harmonious, peaceful and united community,” he said.