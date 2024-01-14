KOTA KINABALU, Jan 14 — As a well-structured political party with divisional committees and hundreds of branches all over the State, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is ready to ensure a convincing victory for the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government in the upcoming state elections.

The party has come up with various new initiatives drawn up from feedback and suggestions derived from a two-day retreat attended by its central leadership and divisional leaders, which ended Saturday.

Besides making sure it retains all the seven State seats it currently holds, PBS has also identified several seats it hopes to be given a chance to contest.

PBS is the second largest component of the seven-member GRS led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor after the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS).

“The retreat was a successful one. Participants shared their honest views, and from the feedback received, we had the privilege to list out our strengths and weaknesses,” said PBS Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

“They also made recommendations to help better PBS for the good of the party and all members. As an experienced political party, we are trained to face any challenges, and will continue to stay relevant with the support from the people,” he added.

Tabling the resolution of the retreat, Joniston said that they also believed the importance of rejuvenating the party to be more appealing to the younger generation.

“We cannot deny that the young voters now play a role in determining the future of the state’s politics, and PBS needs to seize this opportunity to grab their attention and join us in fighting for the rights of Sabah and Sabahans through our party.

“At the same time, we also need to empower our members and realise that these struggles are our collective responsibilities. PBS is ours to protect, and it fit to say that “PBSku, Tanggungjawabku, Kebanggaanku (My PBS, My Responsibility, My Pride),” said Joniston, who is also the Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister and Kiulu Assemblyman.

The retreat was organised under the chairmanship of PBS Secretary General Datuk Julita Majungki and officiated by Deputy President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

PBS Premier Advisor Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan also gave pep talk to participants in a special session during the event. — Borneo Post