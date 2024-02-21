BATU PAHAT, Feb 21 — A thrill-seeker was grounded for a dangerous stunt after a viral video showed his “drifting” manoeuvre hit a four-wheel drive (4WD) parked at Jalan Desa Botani 1, Taman Desa Botani here at 1.15pm today, and ended with police seizing his Toyota Supra car as well.

Advertisement

Batu Pahat acting chief of police Supt. Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the 20-year-old local man was suspected of executing the “drift” at around 12.15am, after midnight on February 20.

He said the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of Batu Pahat was alerted to a 37-second viral video on Facebook showing the suspect’s prowess at the manoeuvre of controlled skidding and powering the car out of a steep bend.

“Acting on further investigation, the man in question who is a factory worker was tracked down and arrested though a urine screening found him negative for drugs. We apply for a remand order on the suspect at the Batu Pahat Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday),” he said today.

Advertisement

Shahrulanuar said the case will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987for reckless and dangerous driving.

“I advise car and bike thrill-seekers not to test the prowess of their machines with driving stunts on public roads but to show off instead in special driving circuits. Police will take strict action to prevent dangerous acts to catch public attention with ‘power demos' which are out of place,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement