KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating his mother with a steering wheel, believed to be due to his dissatisfaction that a shoe cabinet had blocked access to his room.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said in the incident at 12.30am last night, the 74-year-old victim suffered broken teeth and injuries to her head.

He said that the elderly woman was reportedly asleep when the suspect approached and began beating her.

“Upon witnessing the incident, the victim’s younger brother, who is in his 30s, intervened to calm his brother down, but he also ended up being punched,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect, who is unemployed, was arrested shortly after his mother lodged a police report about the incident.

Mohd Azam said the man tested negative for drugs and has been remanded for seven days until February 27 to assist in investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

