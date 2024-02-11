SIBU, Feb 11 — Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang aims to complete several sick projects under his ministry this year.

He said a total of 33 sick projects were identified last year and the figure decreased to 31 projects until January this year.

“When I say ‘sick’, I mean they are still alive, still breathing. There is still hope.

“Some technical problems that we have to overcome,” he told reporters when met at his Chinese New Year (CNY) open house here today.

Meanwhile, the Pelawan assemblyman said that his ministry would also launch a roadshow aimed at promoting strata housing tribunals throughout Sarawak.

This is to ensure that the people of Sarawak are aware that as home buyers, they have access to the housing tribunal, he added.

“For those buying a strata title property, it is important to know that there is also a dedicated strata title tribunal available.

“This newly established tribunal is designed to protect the rights of consumers, and I will actively promote it throughout the state,” he said.

On his CNY open house, Tiang believed the high spirit of unity among the communities allow all types of festivals in the state to be celebrated together in harmony.

“We are heading towards a developed and prosperous state by 2030. I am confident that we can achieve it as long as we continue to be united,” he said. — Borneo Post