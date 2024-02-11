SANDAKAN, Feb 11 — The Sabah government will organise state-level celebrations for Chinese New Year and Christmas starting this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led government has resolved to have these two celebrations organised by the state, similar to Aidilfitri and Pesta Kaamatan celebrations as a testament to the state’s dedication to ensuring equality for all celebrations, irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

“Open houses for all celebrations should foster unity and collaboration among the diverse ethnic and religious communities in the state,” he said at a Chinese New Year 2024 open house for Sandakan district here.

Advertisement

The event was organised by the Tanjong Papat State Assemblyman’s Office in collaboration with the Sandakan Municipal Council.

Hajiji also called on the people to work closely with the state government to realise the objectives outlined in the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan.

“This plan, initiated in 2021, is currently progressing well and with sustained backing from the people, the state’s economy is poised for further growth, consequently drawing increased interest from potential investors to invest in Sabah.

Advertisement

“Our primary focus remains on advancing the state development and improving the welfare of the people through economic initiatives,” he said adding that if the momentum is maintained, more programmes could be implemented to enhance the well-being of the people. — Bernama