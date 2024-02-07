PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil today said he is aware of the criticism levelled against the party over its silence regarding the recent decision by the Pardons Board to halve the sentence of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Acknowledging the views expressed, Fahmi, who is also the communications minister, emphasised that PKR members adhere to the principles and discipline of the party.

“We acknowledge the views given. However, we adhere to the principles and the discipline of the party,” he told reporters during a news conference held after the Cabinet meeting here, today.

The board halved Najib’s 12-year prison sentence for abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering related to RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd, and simultaneously reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

In the official statement on behalf of the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department as the board’s secretariat said the decision was made following a January 29 meeting.

It said the Pardons Board meeting, which was chaired by then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had considered five pardons applications, including the one from Najib.

Under the Federal Constitution, the Agong chairs the meetings of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories, which comprises the attorney general, the Federal Territories minister and a maximum of three other members appointed by the Agong.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim later confirmed intervening to have Najib’s hearing take place earlier than it would have occurred otherwise.