KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has today announced that his client, convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, will consider another application for a full pardon.

Despite his prison sentence and fine reduced by the Pardons Board, Shafee said Najib insisted that he had not been given a fair trial after changing his legal team and was unclear if the Pardons Board had undergone a consistent process for its decision.

“But the law is clear that the royal prerogative of mercy is the sole discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. It is unfettered and non-challengeable in any court. This is trite law. But due to the inconsistencies pointed out many members of the public are rather concerned. Datuk Seri Najib is most baffled.

“As a result of these unsatisfactory features we are looking at another application for a full royal pardon. We will decide when we will put in the application. We will have sufficient grounds including some new ones,” Shafee told a press conference at the High Court here.

