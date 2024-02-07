FEBRUARY 7 — The authority and power to grant pardon is set out under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution. Whilst in public discourse and also judicial pronouncement the term Royal prerogative has been used it is more accurate to describe His Majesty’s authority and power as being that of an exercise of YDPA’s as a Constitutional Monarch in performance of His Majesty’s duty of applying a Constitutional discretion. The YDPA is a creation of the written Constitution and whilst the various Royal Highnesses may have their royal prerogatives being affirmed and recognised as Ruler of their respective States the same cannot be said of the YDPA ‘s exercise of the power of Pardon.

Judicial decisions and the law

The Courts have consistently held that in exercise of the power to grant pardon that the issue is not susceptible to challenge in Courts by judicial review and is non-justiciable. A technical term which a Court declines to exercise any review of a decision notwithstanding any challenges.

This position was reiterated in the Court of Appeal case of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim v Mohd Khairul Azam [2023] where the respondent succeeded at High Court to challenge the grant of pardon for Anwar and the applicant respondent was able to resist a striking out by the Attorney General. However, on appeal the COA accepted that the decision to pardon Anwar cannot be challenged. Notwithstanding the high authority of the COA who also relied on past precedents it is respectfully submitted that the characterisation of YDPA’s discretion as being a prerogative raises a significant moot point. In New Straits Times dated December 20, 2023, the honourable prime minister was reported to state in the Dewan Rakyat that he did not request for the Royal Pardon in 2018 but that the then YDPA, Sultan Muhammad V took the initiative to grant him a royal pardon. Anwar was quoted, “The King at that time had called me when I was still in the rehabilitation centre, and he told me that he would give me a full pardon. He said he had followed my Court trial and said it was a clear travesty of justice.” Anwar was jailed for six years for offence under Penal Code for sodomy and another nine years for corruption .

There have been recent decisions by our nation apex court, the Federal Court which have broaden the remedy of judicial review and although it must be conceded that leave was not granted for appeal against the COA decision to strike out the applicant action and therefore it would scarcely be.

Possible that the issue of non-justiciability can be re-open. However, to go further that no discussion can be raised when a Royal Pardon is granted is not surely acceptable in a democratic nation so long as the discussion is framed in civil and rational language.

Some misconceptions to be clarified?

It is clear that the power to pardon is a legacy of common law where a conviction of an offence against the realm and contravention of the King’s justice and law may receive a full pardon or a conditional pardon. A full pardon sets aside the penalties that have been imposed be it custody in jail and or fines in full. In other words, the consequences that have been meted out by judicial sentencing is set aside fully in a full pardon. In a conditional pardon the sentencing may be commuted, and fines reduced. Nothing in a full pardon suggests that the finding of legal guilt is set aside. More so in a conditional pardon similarly the finding of guilt under the law is maintained. The Pardon’s Board is not an appellate body that can review, revisit or revise a Court’s verdict. In fact, it is clear although the proceedings and process of the Pardon’s Board under the FC has not been disclosed or guidelines articulated which has resulted in legitimate disquiet amongst the citizenries.

However, nothing is known whether the Pardon’s Board will take into consideration the applicant stance over acknowledging guilt or expressing remorse as a condition precedent for taking the process forward before making the requisite recommendation to the YDPA.

It is a vexed question whether in the exercise of discretion to pardon is solely within the province of His Majesty is the YDPA obliged to accept the Pardon’s Board recommendations. There have been judicial decisions that this a His Majesty absolute prerogative. However, article 42 has no such language and it is respectfully submitted that there is no such thing as absolute discretion. YDPA “absolute discretion is for the expressly over the request for the dissolution of Parliament and appointment of the Prime Minister for is likely to command the confidence of Dewan Rakyat. Moreover, a good case can be made that His Majesty’s discharge of this High Office of Clemency ought not to be sullied by political controversies. YDPA chairs the Pardon Board and so have a significant role and the Attorney General’s opinion shall also be considered. The Anwar v Khairul Azam’s case suggests that the AG’s report is not a mandatory requirement although one may legitimately conjecture that in a normal case that will be certainly what His Majesty will request for inter alia other sources including the applicant’s petition. Once the resulting decision is made it may be considered the collective decision of the Pardon’s Board and the YDPA in exercising His Majesty’s discretion is abiding by the recommendations.

The furore over the conditional pardon for the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has highlighted the need for more transparency on the pardon’s process and the issuance of guidelines on the process. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The furore over the conditional pardon for the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has highlighted the need for more transparency on the pardon’s process and the issuance of guidelines on the process. Public disquiet ought not to be quelled by threats of Durhaka (treason or insult to the YDPA) but settled by development of clear guidelines and conventions. In a healthy mature deliberative democracy this is an imperative.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.