GEORGE TOWN, Feb 7 — The decision on whether the approved foreign workers’ hostel project in Teluk Kumbar will go on depends on the developer, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said today the planning approval for the project came with conditions that included repairing the roads and other infrastructure works.

“When the applicant looks at the conditions, it is up to the developer on whether they can continue with the project and whether they can fulfil the conditions,” he said in a press conference after attending the opening the of Penang Marriott Hotel at Gurney Drive here.

He said those against the project can continue with their objections and the developer has already heard their complaints.

“So it is now up to the developer whether they want to continue, or scale down the project, it is entirely up to them,” he said when asked to respond to Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s (PRM) comments today that the state government had intentionally mislead the people about the approvals for the project.

He reiterated that the state government could not stop the developer from applying for planning permission for the project.

There are two proposed foreign workers’ hostel projects to be built in Teluk Kumbar.

One which will house about 7,000 workers was approved by the city council while the second project, to house about 20,000 workers is still pending approval.

Residents in the area have staged numerous demonstrations to stop the projects from being implemented.

Earlier today, Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) told Chow to stop misleading the public on the approval for the foreign workers’ hostel in Teluk Kumbar.

PRM vice-chairman Ravinder Singh said today the state planning committee had approved the re-zoning of the lands to allow for high-rise, high-density development.