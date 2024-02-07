KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7— The Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) has reportedly urged paddy farmers to join its programme aiming for five harvests every two years to prevent being affected by extreme heat and minimal rainfall.

Amid worsening heatwave in the northern rice belt in Penang, Kedah, and Perlis, The Star quoted Mada chairman Datuk Ismail Salleh saying the programme can help mitigate decreasing yields.

“Paddy farmers must adhere to a planting schedule prepared by agricultural experts, right down to the specific days to begin phases such as seeding, transplanting, fertiliser and pesticide applications, and finally, harvesting.

“Currently, only about 12 per cent of farmers have joined this programme. If they follow Mada’s advice, they won’t be affected by the current hot season,” he was quoted as saying.

He also added that Mada would maintain irrigation canals to help the farmers every season.

This comes as paddy farmers in Pokok Sena, Kedah have reportedly urged the authorities to address the impact of the heatwave on their crops, which they said have led to a fall in yields and income.

Farmers such as Wan Maharuddin Sulaiman, 67, reportedly said that planters have seen a reduction in rice weight during harvesting, with empty rice grains and issues such as paddy-related diseases and pests like stem borers.

“Those who planted paddy early saw a decrease in the weight of rice during harvesting. The rice grains are empty and there are other issues, such as paddy-related diseases and pests like stem borers.

“This has affected our livelihood,” he was quoted as saying in English daily The Star, warning that the land could become infertile if the hot weather continues.

Another farmer, Che Hassan Ghaz, 40, reportedly said that farmers would have to resort to pumping water from nearby rivers if rainfall continues to dwindle.

“The water supply from Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) is enough for now, but if there is no rain for another month, we must have a Plan B to ensure the crops are properly irrigated,” he told the paper.

The Star reported that as of Monday, the dams in Pedu, Muda, and Ahning had effective capacities of 73.53 per cent, 84.96 per cent, and 96.96 per cent, respectively, all of which are managed and supervised by Mada.

In Pendang, Farmers Area Organisation South Pendang chairman Abdullah Mohamad said several areas, including Kampung Charok Kering, Sungai Jagong, Paya Mat Inson, and Bakar Arang, have experienced no rainfall for a month.

He also said farmers anticipate potential losses of up to 50 per cent and will need to pump water from nearby rivers like Sungai Jagong and Sungai Pendang to irrigate the canals.

“Most of us have already planted our crops and are currently waiting for the next harvest. However, we may suffer losses of as much as 50 per cent due to the heatwave,” he told The Star.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) recently said it can only get worse in Penang, Kedah and Perlis, with temperatures reaching more than 35°C, and without rain until Sunday.