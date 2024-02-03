KUCHING, Feb 3 — A groundbreaking initiative using cutting-edge technology in rice cultivation at Lubok Punggor in Gedong, approximately 90 kilometres away, holds the potential to elevate paddy farmers to the high-income bracket (T20).

The Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said a study conducted by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) on the latest method of paddy cultivation in the area has shown positive results in increasing farmers’ income.

“Alhamdulillah, they (UPM researchers) have conducted a study that has resulted in a positive outcome. The model farm developed by UPM in collaboration with the local people has produced paddy plants that yield five harvests within 24 months,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a briefing on the development of the AgriHub @ Gedong project today.

“One hectare is RM6,000 and if he has two hectares it equals RM12,000. If (his income) is RM12,000, that puts him within the high-income group,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also the Gedong state assemblyman, revealed that active efforts are underway to develop a new administrative and commercial centre in the state constituency, which has been identified as a site for algae cultivation.

“Gedong land is suitable for cultivating algae for food products, pharmaceuticals, and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel),” he said.

He added that the Chitose Group of Companies from Japan, which started a pilot algae production project in Sejingkat, Kuching last year, has been allocated 100 hectares to start an algae production project in Gedong.

He said the company, which is also involved in the production of algae for SAF in Bintulu, will focus its algae production research in Gedong for food and pharmaceutical purposes.

“We will develop Gedong to become a centre for coastal areas and use the available land to develop the agro sector,” he added. — Bernama