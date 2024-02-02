KUANTAN, Feb 2 — Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil today said TikTok account ownership by children under the age of 13 is among the issues being considered to be raised with the management of the social media platform.

He said there was some concern regarding the ownership of TikTok accounts by this age group as the TikTok community guidelines explicitly stated that users must be 13 years and older to have an account.

“However, based on observation, including in my constituency (Lembah Pantai), many primary school children have TikTok accounts. This is a very worrying situation.

“There are some unhealthy trends that we see spreading on social media, including TikTok, and children can be easily influenced. I think we need to monitor what children are browsing when they are on the internet.

“We may also have to call TikTok management to get an explanation regarding the enforcement (of their guidelines),” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call to Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and Communication Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Apart from that, Fahmi said he would also discuss with the Attorney-General if it is necessary to take legal action against TikTok's management regarding account ownership by children, as done by other countries.

Asked if TikTok had made improvements after its operational compliance with Malaysian laws was reported to be unsatisfactory, Fahmi said, “they have improved, but certain actions (to be taken) are being studied together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)”.

Fahmi said those actions are needed following rampant misuse of the social media platform, including in issues related to the culture of extremism and takfirism that could jeopardise national harmony. — Bernama